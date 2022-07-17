Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 42.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,965,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 191.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 125,855 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 427.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,979. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

