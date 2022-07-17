Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Increases By 122.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

