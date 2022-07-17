Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Increases By 122.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of FTXO stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.