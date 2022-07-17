Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Grows By 98.1%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

Shares of GPHBF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 10.87. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.68.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

