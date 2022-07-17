Short Interest in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Decreases By 35.0%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

GMTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 72,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 234,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

