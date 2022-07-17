Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Expands By 89.5%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

BUG opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

