Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rises By 60.2%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 91,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,432. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

