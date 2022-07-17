Short Interest in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Drops By 63.1%

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 659,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HOFT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. 28,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,030. The company has a market cap of $194.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hooker Furnishings

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

