Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Declines By 46.8%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Indivior Price Performance
Indivior stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.19. Indivior has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.58.
Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter. Indivior had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indivior (INVVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.