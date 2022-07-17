Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Declines By 56.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,770 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 227,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,166. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.