Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Rises By 100.0%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Karooooo stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Karooooo worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Karooooo Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:KARO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $470.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Karooooo had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

