Short Interest in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Increases By 50.5%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the June 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. 1,794,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

