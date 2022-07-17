Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Increases By 83.3%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NOM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 12,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOM. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.