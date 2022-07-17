Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Decreases By 48.0%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 173.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $522,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $137.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.79.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

