Short Interest in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Declines By 37.0%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,900 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMGA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 119,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,257. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMGA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 509,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 132.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.