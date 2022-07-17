Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expands By 103.8%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 96,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,664. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

