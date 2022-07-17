Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Drops By 38.2%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OCFT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 841,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,505. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.62 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

