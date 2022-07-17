Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 60.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Pan Pacific International stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.92.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.