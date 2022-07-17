Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Decreases By 60.7%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.