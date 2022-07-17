Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Declines By 57.3%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 120,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,013. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

