Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Drops By 41.7%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41,197 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 2,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

