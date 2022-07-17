Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Declines By 48.0%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,606,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pervasip Price Performance
Pervasip stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,013. Pervasip has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Pervasip Company Profile
