Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Declines By 48.0%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,606,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Price Performance

Pervasip stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,013. Pervasip has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Pervasip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.