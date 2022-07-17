Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Increases By 61.4%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 3,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $11.56.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Further Reading
