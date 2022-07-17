Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Increases By 61.4%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 3,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

