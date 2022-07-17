Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 58.8%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

RYES traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Rise Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.