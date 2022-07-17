Short Interest in Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Drops By 33.9%

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,612,200 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 2,440,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Smoore International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMORF opened at 2.16 on Friday. Smoore International has a 12-month low of 2.10 and a 12-month high of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.16.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

