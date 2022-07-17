Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Grows By 104.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the June 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 588.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $37.24 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

