Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Grows By 104.2%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the June 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 588.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDAF opened at $37.24 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
