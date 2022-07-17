Short Interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Drops By 53.3%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,093. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.