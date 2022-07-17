Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases By 120.0%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,540,000 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the June 15th total of 17,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Mark J. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 33.2% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 78,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

