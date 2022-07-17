Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Drops By 35.4%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $29.17. 64,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $210,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

