Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Drops By 35.4%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of TYG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $29.17. 64,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.