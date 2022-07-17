Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in June

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.5 days.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

LWSCF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LWSCF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

