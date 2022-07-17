Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.85.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $191.41 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

