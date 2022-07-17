Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Sigyn Therapeutics Price Performance
SIGY stock remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Sigyn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.
Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream.
