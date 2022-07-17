SingularDTV Market Cap Achieves $177,612.76 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (SNGLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One SingularDTV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $177,612.76 and approximately $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.61 or 0.99918427 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008969 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003596 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
SingularDTV Coin Profile
SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SingularDTV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
