Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the June 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.3 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.