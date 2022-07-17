Smaugs NFT Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $265,059.48 and approximately $871.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

