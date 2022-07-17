Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 2,523.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,083 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,533 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after acquiring an additional 325,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $42,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $85.06 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $115.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

