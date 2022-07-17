SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Gig Economy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.23% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

