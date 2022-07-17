South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the June 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.90 on Friday. South32 has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

