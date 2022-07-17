S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $349.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

