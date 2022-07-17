SparksPay (SPK) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,079.59

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 39.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. SparksPay has a market cap of $29,079.59 and approximately $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000398 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,450,539 coins and its circulating supply is 11,574,688 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

