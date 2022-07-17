SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $205,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

