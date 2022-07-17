SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.