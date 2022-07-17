SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Focused Wealth Management Inc’s Largest Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 13.1% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $82,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.