SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,367 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

SLYV opened at $72.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.