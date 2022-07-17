SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 7.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $51,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $420.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.