SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $29,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,087,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,587,000 after buying an additional 5,966,290 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,075,000.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $115.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $170.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

