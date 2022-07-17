Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

