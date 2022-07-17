srnArt Gallery (SACT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,641.27

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $70,641.27 and approximately $2,300.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035964 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021591 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001940 BTC.
About srnArt Gallery
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
