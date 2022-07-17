Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock remained flat at $4.42 on Friday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

