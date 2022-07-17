Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Stabilus Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SBLUY stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $10.17. 917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Stabilus has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBLUY shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($65.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

