State Street (NYSE:STT) vs. CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Head-To-Head Comparison

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for State Street and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get State Street alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 0 7 4 0 2.36 CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 1 2.67

State Street currently has a consensus price target of $84.21, indicating a potential upside of 28.23%. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 22.82% 11.59% 0.88% CrossFirst Bankshares 35.81% 11.50% 1.36%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares State Street and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

State Street has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares State Street and CrossFirst Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $12.03 billion 2.00 $2.69 billion $7.38 8.90 CrossFirst Bankshares $206.81 million 3.16 $69.41 million $1.44 9.15

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

State Street beats CrossFirst Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. As of December 31, 2021, it had nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.