Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 0.9 %

STXS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.20. 246,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,069. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 28,738 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $52,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 28,738 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $52,303.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 26,287 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,244.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $221,307 over the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 334,309 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Stereotaxis

(Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.